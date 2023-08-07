First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms, risk of tornado

Alert: Red Alert for a few downpours this morning, then the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

CBS2

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

CBS2

Forecast: There will be a few downpours around this morning, then we'll see the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

CBS2

For the remainder of the night, expect leftover showers/thunderstorms with some clearing overnight. As for tomorrow, there's a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms, but nothing as organized as today/tonight. Expect highs in the low 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CBS2

Thursday starts fine, but there's a chance of thunderstorms later in the day and at night. As for Friday, it's trending drier, but we're leaving in a chance of showers/thunderstorms for now.