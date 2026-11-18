As part of our Season of Giving campaign, CBS News New York is partnering with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to help fight hunger.

The nonprofit, known as CFBNJ, helps deliver groceries, fresh produce and meals to more than 1 million people in the area living with food insecurity.

More than 100 million pounds of food is distributed to about 800 local partners throughout the state every year.

President and CEO Elizabeth McCarthy said it's no small operation in a space the size of six football fields.

"A lot of food that's coming in, a lot of food going out. It's a well-oiled machine," she said.

Driver Wayne Barnes is part of that machine, delivering some of that food to make sure his neighbors are fed.

"Doing this job right here, you get to actually see exactly the end result of what you're doing. You see why you get in a truck every morning," he said.

Barnes knows first-hand how impactful the organization is.

"When I did go to prison, I lost everything. So when I came out, I was in a shelter. I didn't have anything at all," he said.

Barnes was hired as a driver for CFBNJ after a training program about a year and a half ago. Now, he is delivering much-needed pallets of food to Tree House Cares in Newark.

Tree House Cares founder Tanya Veltz said CFBNJ has been a vital partner, helping purchase refrigerated trucks and delivering more than 21 million pounds of food over the last several years.

"I know what it's like to need and go without. So I promised myself that if I was able to do better for myself, I would help others do the same," she said.

McCarthy called Tree House Cares amazing partners who "just know their community really well."

"I feel like I am a big part of that, and I'm happy to be a part of that," Barnes said.

"It's nice to be able to serve, but it's heartbreaking to know that people are struggling at this capacity, at this magnitude," Veltz said.

For more information on how to donate, click here.