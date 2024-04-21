Columbia University protests expected for 5th day as pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for cease-fire

NEW YORK -- Protests at Columbia University over the Israel-Hamas war are expected to continue for a fifth straight day Sunday.

More than 100 people have been arrested since protests started Wednesday on the campus in Upper Manhattan.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and have also been critical of Columbia's response to the conflict. Protesters have called on the university to divest from Israel.

On Saturday, a large group of protesters gathered outside the university gates, while student protesters returned to the main lawn on campus.

Friday, video from overhead showed protesters sprawled in sleeping bags and on mats, with banners and Palestinian flags laid out around them.

Protests started Wednesday

Demonstrators have occupied the lawn since Wednesday and constructed a makeshift encampment of tents, which led to tense moments and dozens of arrests.

Police make arrests at Columbia University at a makeshift encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters on the university's main lawn on April 18, 2024. Nathan Rosenbaum

NYPD took more than 100 people at the encampment into custody Thursday after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said it violated safety policies.

Students were warned to leave the encampment by Wednesday night or they would be suspended.

Antisemitism and safety concerns

The start of the protests coincided with Shafik's testimony on antisemitism on college campuses before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The hearing lasted several hours and many Columbia students watched to see Shafik's commitment to their safety.

Students at several other colleges, including Boston University, Harvard University and Ohio State University, have also held rallies in solidarity with Columbia students.

On Saturday, the House passed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funds for Israel and humanitarian aid in Gaza.