MIT, Emerson College students start pro-Palestinian camps inspired by Columbia University protests

Pro-Palestinian camps set up by students at MIT and Emerson College

BOSTON - Inspired by protests at Columbia University, pro-Palestinians camps have been set up at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Emerson College.

Dozens of students put up tents at the campuses in Cambridge and Boston Sunday night to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

A pro-Palestinian camp set up at MIT on Monday, April 22, 2024. CBS Boston

Columbia University protests

More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia since protests started there last Wednesday. The pro-Palestinian demonstrators want the university to divest from Israel and they've criticized the school's response to the war. Jewish students at Columbia say they believe many of the chants at the protests are antisemitic and they're worried about their safety.

As protests there entered a sixth day, Columbia's president said all classes Monday will be remote to "deescalate the rancor."

MIT, Emerson College protests

Students protesting at MIT want the school to cut research ties with the Israeli military. Emerson students want the college to support "Palestinian liberation."

"We're trying to take our education into our own hands. We're sick of what our school's been doing," Emerson student Owen Buxton told WBZ-TV. "We're gathered here and we're not going to leave until our demands are met or we're dragged away by police."

Buxton said they've been "in communication" with Emerson's administration about the protest.

There's been no comment yet from Emerson or MIT.