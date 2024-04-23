Columbia University protesters speak to reporters in front of President Minouche Shafik's home. Here are their demands

NEW YORK -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they want Columbia University to cut financial ties with Israel.

Some protesters who attend Barnard College held a news conference Tuesday in front of Columbia President Minouche Shafik's home to drive home the point.

"I speak during Passover to talk about bravery of our people," a student named Soph said. "When I was marched out of encampment in zip ties, I didn't flinch. I can't remain complacent."

Three of the students who were in attendance are Jewish. They said they've been suspended indefinitely. Columbia has not released any information on disciplinary action.

"Our university profits off this. We want stop until they divest," Sarah Borus added. "I've never been more proud to be Jewish than when I was arrested and taking off campus."

Meanwhile, two members of the encampment at Columbia said the group is in talks with the university, and won't back down until its demands are met.

"We stand in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are facing genocide," one said.

Students describe "disheartening" situation on Columbia campus

Chopper 2 flew over Columbia's South Lawn early Tuesday morning, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators camped out in tents overnight. The demonstration started last Wednesday and is now in its seventh day.

Columbia switched to remote learning Monday to deescalate tensions on campus, as Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe, especially during the Passover holiday.

School officials say all classes on the Morningside campus will offer a hybrid option for the rest of the semester, which ends Monday.

"Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students' learning and all the required academic operations," the Office of the Provost posted online. "It's vital that teaching and learning continue during this time."

Campus access has been restricted, and officers remain stationed outside several entrances. Students who opted to attend in-person Tuesday said the situation is making it difficult to focus on their upcoming exams.

"It is pretty disheartening to see all this on campus, I will say. I think a lot of people are misguided. And at the same time, I'm kind of confused because, I mean, being here at Columbia, I mean I have so much work and I know a lot of these students do, as well," junior Michael D'Agostino said. "I have a part-time job, I wouldn't be able to be in this long, not making money and keeping up with my studies."

"It's obviously devastating to see so many students getting hurt and being arrested," sophomore Rony Yin added.

Some protesters have joined the calls for Shafik to resign, while others worry whoever replaces her would take more aggressive action. In her latest statement to students and staff, the president wrote, "Let's sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions."

"I wish there was an easy answer"

The semester at Columbia, which many have described as heartbreaking, will come to an end on Monday.

"I wish there was an easy answer and I feel like it's so complicated and, to be honest, I feel heartbroken about all of it," said Julia Dillon, who works nearby.

"I was supposed to be in Israel on Oct. 10, performing a show, so my whole life got sidetracked," Israeli-American rapper Rami Even-Esh said.

Even-Esh is not a student at Columbia, but he said he has been going there for month to document the protests.

When asked what the biggest misunderstanding is right now, Even-Esh said, "Two things could be true at one time. Like, I'm very pro-Israeli, or Israeli, and I also have a lot of sympathy for Palestinian people. I have friends who lost a lot of family in Gaza."