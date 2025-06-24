Watch CBS News
Columbia University IT system outage being investigated by NYPD

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil returns to Columbia University
Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil returns to Columbia University 02:11

Columbia University said Tuesday it was working the NYPD to investigate an outage of its IT systems on campus. 

"This morning, Columbia University IT systems experienced an outage affecting systems on our Morningside campus.  Our IT team has been working to restore services as quickly as possible, and we have notified law enforcement," a Columbia University spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson said the outage did not impact clinical operations at Columbia University's Irving Medical Center. 

The Columbia University Spectator reported the outage began at around 7 a.m. and left students unable to log into the campus email platform, or use the service where professors post assignments for students. 

The NYPD said it had no information to share about the incident as yet. 

