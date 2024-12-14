Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback and was one of four finalists for the trophy.

Travis Hunter hugs Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders after winning the Heisman Trophy CBS

"It's definitely special, you know, it means a lot to me and my family," said Hunter at a news conference a few hours before the award ceremony.

After accepting the award, Hunter thanked his mother and his grandmother for encouraging him to play football.

"I'm thankful for my mother, she took me out of a bad area, I was always getting in trouble. Now look where I am, it's crazy," said Hunter.

He also thanked his coach Deion Sanders, "I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur, you guys changed my life forever. One simple phone call, Shedeur and look where I'm at! It's crazy, bro. Crazy!"

Last month Hunter set CU's single-season record for most TDs by a Buffaloes receiver when he recorded his 14th. And last week he was named Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Travis Hunter ESPN

The other finalists were Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Cam Ward of Miami were also at the news conference ahead of the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Hunter offered some advice to up-and-coming players, "Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. Keep grounded, stay focused and go get it."

"Sko Buffs baby!" Hunter said before he finished up his acceptance speech.

The last Colorado player to be a finalist for the award was Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Salaam went on to win the trophy.