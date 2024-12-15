Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter becomes Heisman Trophy winner Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter is officially the best player in college football. It's something we've known all season long, but now he's got the hardware to prove it. Now he's a Heisman Trophy winner and on his way to being a top NFL draft pick. Hunter offered some advice to up-and-coming players, "Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. Keep grounded, stay focused, and go get it." He was humble about winning the award, giving credit to his teammates and his coach for getting him here. The last Colorado player to be a finalist for the award was Rashaan Salaam in 1994.