Heavy rain, coastal flood advisories in New York, New Jersey on Friday. Here's what to know.

Coastal flood advisories have been issued as a strong storm approaches New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

The CBS News New York team declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and 45-50+ mph wind gusts, which could cause downed trees and power outages.

The National Weather Service said coastal flood advisories will be in effect tomorrow morning, impacting parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, southern Nassau County and northern New Jersey.

Up to one foot of inundation is expected in vulnerable areas on Long Island and in Queens from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Up to half a foot of inundation is expected in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Hudson, Essex and Union counties from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., the NWS says.

Some roads and other low-lying properties, like parking lots, parks, lawns and basements, will likely be dealing with minor flooding, officials say.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for travel when flood advisories are in effect and to not drive around barricades or through any flooded roadways.

