Club Calvi launches our new podcast!

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Find out more about the books below.

Club Calvi is thrilled to share our new podcast.

The first episode is a conversation with New York Times best selling author J.R. Ward. She's written 60 novels, has 16 million books in print, including the romance series phenomenon "The Black Dagger Brotherhood." Her new book, her first romantasy, is "Crown of War and Shadow," and it became an instant bestseller.

Mary Calvi talked to Chris Wragge about the new podcast.

"I'm one of those book geeks who marks up the book, " Mary said, showing Chris her copy of "Crown of War and Shadow," which was dotted with colorful tabs. "I want to go back to it. I want to refer to it. And I'm always interested in hearing more from the author."

Club Calvi is the book club where you get to help choose our next read. We pick three new fiction titles and ask readers to vote on a winner.

"It's a really beautiful opportunity for engagement," Mary told Chris. "It allows us to bring authors in and give them a voice as well."

Mary says Club Calvi's authors suggested the idea for the podcast.

"[They] said I want to be able to spend a little bit more time with you, because we don't have as much time as we would like. So this really gives us an opportunity to really take our time, spend 20 to 30 minutes to really talk to these authors and find out all about them."

Mary said she was fascinated to learn about Ward's intense discipline with her writing schedule. Ward told Mary that she writes every day, seven days a week. She doesn't take vacations. She rarely takes a sick day. And she's been working that way since 1999.

"To hear their stories is really inspirational, and motivational too, especially for aspiring authors," Mary said. "It's worth a listen."

Club Calvi just marked its third year.

"It's such beautiful, warm community," Mary said. "They really want to engage with each other. It's really special to pick a book together, and then read it together, and then have these great conversations over the weeks. And then be able to ask the author the questions. The readers finally get a chance to ask the authors a question. To get to meet the authors and really get to know them has been so special for me."

The Club Calvi podcast will drop every Wednesday. You can listen HERE, or wherever you listen to podcasts.