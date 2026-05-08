Woman charged with theft for taking dog outside N.J. home, police say

A woman has been charged with theft for taking a dog outside a Clifton, New Jersey, home in April, police say.

Last month, William Chan told CBS News New York his dog, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix named Rocky, somehow got out of the house on April 5 while his nephew was dog-sitting.

The Clifton Police Department said investigators determined that while Rocky was loose, he ran down the street and was running in or near the road at times.

Video shows Rocky did eventually return to his own yard, and a child holding a blanket can be seen chasing the dog before a woman gets out of a black SUV parked in the road. Rocky then runs onto the back porch of his home, where the woman and child corner him, grab him with a blanket, take him back to the SUV, and drive away.

The family said Rocky was wearing a harness and ID tag at the time.

Police said the woman did not make any attempt to talk to anyone inside the home or any neighbors, and neither animal control nor police received any calls about a loose dog being found on that day.

Chan called police on April 6 to report that Rocky had possibly been stolen, and investigators were later able to identify 29-year-old Mery Cepeda-Chevalier, of Newark, as a person of interest.

Officers spotted Cepeda-Chevalier's vehicle in Passaic on April 8 and pulled her over, police said.

According to police, Cepeda-Chevalier cooperated with detectives, admitted she had Rocky, and agreed to have the detectives follow her back to her home. She then handed over the dog, and detectives reunited Rocky with his family.

On Thursday, Cepeda-Chevalier was charged via summons with one count of theft of a domestic companion animal.