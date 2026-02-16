Cleveland Browns player assaulted at NYC hotel, officials say

A football player for the Cleveland Browns was assaulted inside a New York City hotel early Monday morning, officials said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was beaten by four unknown men at 4:30 a.m. in the lobby of the SIXTY LES Hotel on Allen Street.

A statement from the NFL team confirmed the victim was safety Ronnie Hickman.

"Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released and is home resting with his family," the statement read.

Officers retrieved surveillance video from the hotel, and they are looking for the suspects. They said the motive is unclear.

Hickman was signed to the Browns in 2023 as a free agent after playing college football at The Ohio State University.