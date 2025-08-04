Clark Street subway station in Brooklyn closed indefinitely after awning collapse

Brooklyn's Clark Street subway station has been shut down indefinitely following the collapse a hotel awning above its entrance.

Surveillance video captured the moment Sunday morning when the awning came crashing down in front of the 2 and 3 Clark Street station.

Thankfully, nobody was nearby when it happened, and there were no injuries.

A spokesperson from the Department of Buildings said the 15-foot by 20-foot awning showed signs of poor maintenance, but the investigation into the collapse is continuing.

The station's entrances are located within the same building where the awning collapsed. A similar awning is on the other side of the hotel, and investigators are inspecting it, saying it shows similar signs of corrosion as the awning that collapsed.

That means there's no way right now to get in or out of the station, hence its closure.

The station's closure is frustrating businesses and residents in Brooklyn Heights, and adding inconvenience to the daily commute. MTA officials spoke about those concerns Monday morning after announcing they are not sure when the station would be able to be reopened.

"We're as frustrated as they are. We have a service that we are willing and ready to provide, and so not having the ability to provide customers the transportation that they need and deserve is just unacceptable. We've elevated it to the top," the MTA President of NYC Transit Demetrius Crichlow added Monday after checking out the damage. "So the first thing is how do we get service back to this station. And there are two entrances that need to be addressed - which one can we get done the fastest to get customers safely into the station."

Trains are still running though the Clark Street station, just not stopping there for now.

Building has been operated by Educational Housing Services since 1915

City officials say the building is the responsibility of Educational Housing Services, and adds EHS has been responsible for the lobby entrance since 1915.

Councilman Lincoln Restler said the building is the responsibility of Educational Housing Services, or EHS, which provides dormitory housing. Just this past Friday, Restler says he met with the NYC Transit president about a game plan to address issues with EHS.

"We get complaints from our constituents, our neighbors, every week about the stench of sewage, about the grime and the filth," Restler said.

CBS News New York reached out to EHS for comment but did not hear back Sunday evening.

The DOB website shows two open violations from 2021 related to the building's façade, and a third from 2022 in violation of a local law related to façade safety.

The DOB has issued a partial vacate order, which means small businesses like a shoe repair shop, bodega and florist, cannot operate for the time being.