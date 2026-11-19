A large criminal investigation is underway in Clark, New Jersey.

Investigators closed off Coldevin Road at Sunset Drive around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to a house on Coldevin and crime scene tape was put up around the home, but it is still unclear what kind of crime is being investigated.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office is not releasing much information. They say they're is currently working with the Clark Police Department regarding an active investigation at the home and that they are not releasing additional information.

The prosecutor's office only responds to crimes of a serious nature.

For neighbors in Clark, the heavy law enforcement presence is shocking. Some residents say they grew up in the neighborhood and the family who lives in house where the investigation is taking place keeps to themselves.

Residents say they are receiving little information as well.

"We don't really know what happened yet, but it's not any concern of the neighborhood itself. It's probably a personal problem that happened within a family," one person said. "This is a beautiful neighborhood. You don't have to worry about walking around here. You feel safe at all times."

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.