NYC Council holds hearing on mayor's plan to update zoning regulations

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council held a hearing Monday on zoning for economic opportunity.

The hearing focused on the Adams administration's City of Yes plans, which are aimed at removing obstacles for small businesses to expand, in addition to creating more lively commercial areas.

"Government is a living, breathing entity," said Mayor Eric Adams. "It must adapt and grow as time moves on."

"This initiative needs to strike a proper balance between accommodating businesses, the demand for live-work neighborhoods, and existing character of our neighborhoods," said Council Member Kevin Riley, a Democrat.

City of Yes initiatives also include plans to create more affordable housing and promote sustainability.