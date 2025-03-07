Psychiatric patient found after escape from Middletown, N.Y. hospital, state police say

A psychiatric patient named Christopher Morgan who escaped from a medical center in Middletown, New York has been found, according to an update from state police.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the public and the Port Jervis Police Department for their assistance in locating and apprehending Christopher R. Morgan," New York State Police said on social media Friday morning. "Thanks to the collaborative efforts, Morgan was successfully located and taken into custody."

State police added he was taken to their Middletown Troop F location for processing.

"We appreciate the continued support of the community in helping us maintain safety in our neighborhoods," the post continued.

A psychiatric patient escaped from a medical center in Middletown, New York, according to state police. New York State Police / Facebook

Police had posted a warning Thursday, saying Morgan fled the Garnet Health Medical Center around 2:39 p.m. in Orange County. A photo shared along with the post appeared to show him running through a hallway.

"If you see Morgan, do not approach him," the initial post read. "Please call State Police Middletown at (845) 344-5300 immediately."

Garnet Health Medical Center is located on East Main Street in Middletown. According to its website, it has seven floors and 383 patient beds.

Police have not provided any other information about Morgan's condition or why he was at the hospital.