2 treated for chemical burns at Bronx school

Two people are being treated for chemical burns at a high school in the Bronx, authorities said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Christopher Columbus High School on Astor Avenue near Colden Avenue in Pelham Gardens.

Two people were taken to Jacobi Hospital.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

It also was not immediately clear if the two being treated are students at the school.

