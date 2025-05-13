Watch CBS News
2 treated for chemical burns at Bronx school

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Two people are being treated for chemical burns at a high school in the Bronx, authorities said. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Christopher Columbus High School on Astor Avenue near Colden Avenue in Pelham Gardens. 

Two people were taken to Jacobi Hospital. 

There was no immediate word on their condition. 

It also was not immediately clear if the two being treated are students at the school. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

