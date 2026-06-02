Former New York state trooper faces sentencing in death of 11-year-old girl

A former New York state trooper convicted of manslaughter in a crash that killed a little girl faces sentencing Tuesday.

Christopher Baldner was convicted in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods back in 2020.

Baldner had stopped a vehicle for driving more than 100 mph on the New York State Thruway. That vehicle was driven by Monica's father, Tristin Goods.

During the traffic stop, there was a dispute, and Baldner used pepper spray, and Tristin Goods drove off. Baldner pursued and used his police vehicle to ram into the SUV twice. Monica Goods was killed when the SUV flipped over, and she was ejected from the vehicle.

Her family is expected to read impact statements during sentencing.

Baldner faces up to 15 years in prison.