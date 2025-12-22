Bargain hunting for a Christmas tree? It's time to play "Let's Make a Deal," experts say.

Last-minute Christmas tree shoppers can always expect a better deal as sellers look to unload them right before the holiday.

Research shows final sales for the season could be more modest than expected, or even flat.

Now's the time to look for deals

Some New York City street corners were loaded with Christmas trees on Monday, three days before the big day. CBS News New York's Dave Carlin found one cost-conscious neighbor browsing but not yet buying.

"No, no, I'm just looking," the person said.

In order to get more trees sold, lugged home and decorated, sellers say they strike more bargains with each passing day.

On a stretch of the Upper West Side, Carlin learned that a 9-footer that would have sold for $400 a few days ago can now be had for half that.

In another example, a 6-footer that was $250, and more earlier, was down to around $150.

Economy is hurting tree sellers' bottom line, experts say

Evercore ISI released new survey results on tree sales that indicate an underperforming 3% increase for the season, compared to last season being up 7% year over year.

Consumer experts say sales of artificial trees and decorations and lights manufactured overseas may be negatively impacted by tariffs.

Some who celebrate Christmas and typically get a fresh new tree said they are going without one this year.

"Everything went up this year," Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, resident Donna Torre said.

Torre said the prices have forced her to buy less gifts, adding, "We didn't get a new Christmas tree, not this year, and we decided to get back to basics."

Hospital nurse Regan Nguyen said she needs to save money because her union might strike, but added she won't let that possibility ruin her Christmas.

"Everything is quite expensive," Nguyen said. "Even if we're going on strike, I need the tree. It just brings more joy."

Is it a cautious Christmas for some? Maybe. But completely bah humbug? Never.