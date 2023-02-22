Watch CBS News
Christians mark Ash Wednesday, start of Lent

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Christians observe Ash Wednesday services
NEW YORK - Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, the most holy season on the Christian calendar. 

Many Christians are attending services to have ashes placed on their foreheads. 

The Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn explained more about what the practice means. 

"Ashes are a visible sign of our humbly entering into this season, our recognition that we all need changes in our lives. We all need God's help and mercy along the way. And so the ashes give us a visible sign of that need," Bishop Robert Brennan said. 

The season of Lent, leading up to Easter, is a period of prayer, penance and sacrifice, with many follower choosing to give up something to show their commitment to faith. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

