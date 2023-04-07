Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old becomes 1st girl to play Jesus for Christian Drama School of New Jersey's annual carrying of the cross

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

15-year-old is first girl to play role of Jesus at New Jersey school
15-year-old is first girl to play role of Jesus at New Jersey school 00:47

DENVILLE, N.J. -- In a first for one New Jersey school, a female student performed the annual carrying of the cross through Denville.

The Christian Drama School of New Jersey says 15-year-old Maddie Harmon was the only one to play Jesus and carry the heavy 12-foot cross for more than two miles.

The school says they just didn't have any male students who could do it this year.

"Maddie is not only a fantastic actress, but she's tall enough and strong enough to carry the cross," Rev. Kim Padfield-Urbanik said. "She is the real deal. She is a sincere, valuable person who can act Jesus and it's real."

Maddie didn't carry the cross alone; her classmates helped.

This is the 23rd year the school is performing the ceremony.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.