15-year-old becomes 1st girl to play Jesus for Christian Drama School of New Jersey's annual carrying of the cross
DENVILLE, N.J. -- In a first for one New Jersey school, a female student performed the annual carrying of the cross through Denville.
The Christian Drama School of New Jersey says 15-year-old Maddie Harmon was the only one to play Jesus and carry the heavy 12-foot cross for more than two miles.
The school says they just didn't have any male students who could do it this year.
"Maddie is not only a fantastic actress, but she's tall enough and strong enough to carry the cross," Rev. Kim Padfield-Urbanik said. "She is the real deal. She is a sincere, valuable person who can act Jesus and it's real."
Maddie didn't carry the cross alone; her classmates helped.
This is the 23rd year the school is performing the ceremony.
