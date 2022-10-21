Watch CBS News
Chris Wragge joins Gigi's Playhouse as it celebrates 10 years in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Chris Wragge joins Gigi's anniversary celebration
Chris Wragge joins Gigi's anniversary celebration 03:52

NEW YORK -- CBS2 is a proud partner with the National Down Syndrome Society under our #BetterTogether campaign.

Chris Wragge took part in a special event Thursday honoring the organization GiGi's Playhouse, as its New York City location celebrated its 10th anniversary in Harlem. 

Watch his interview with Cindy Hsu for more on the organization.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 10:54 AM

