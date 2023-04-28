Children with autism voice special subway safety announcements to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month

NEW YORK -- You may have heard a different voice on the subway speakers this month while waiting for your train.

The MTA has been running announcements recorded by children on the autism spectrum in honor of Autism Acceptance Month.

Six-year-olds Benjamin Ruiz and Morgan Calles are just two of more than 20 children who took part in the Autism Transit Project.

The kids record themselves making typical subway announcements. The MTA then airs them every 15 minutes at stations throughout the city.

"I wanted to do this because that way people don't do the wrong thing and don't fall on the tracks and stuff," Calles said.

His mom, Brenna Calles, said it's a great way to not only promote awareness but also acceptance.

"It's important for them to have their own voice and to be heard and highlighted, because they don't always get that opportunity," she said. "We're hoping that by hearing their voices that they'll remember this month, but also throughout the year, to just be accepting, be kind."

Jonathan Trichter, founder of The Foundry Learning Center, came up with the idea last year.

"It puts a smile on anybody's face who hears the announcement or understands what we're doing, whether you're neurotypical or neuro-different," he said.

In 2022, the MTA played the announcements for one day. This year, the children's voices ran all month long.

"A lot of these kids also come to language different, not naturally, and therefore will grab onto phrases that they hear in order to communicate with their surroundings and start to socialize. As a result, it's not unusual that a child in New York City with autism will utter as his or her first sentence something like 'stand clear of the closing doors, please,'" Trichter added.

It's Andrew Uzzo's second time taking part. He says his personal passion for trains makes the gig even better.

"It would be cool to be one of the thousand of voices that give a simple reminder to people to help keep our city clean and moving," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report approximately one in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

Ruiz's parents believe having the project take place in a city as big as New York means a larger impact.

"We wanted to take advantage of being part of something in New York. We're New Yorkers, we grew up here, we're raising our son here," mom Michelle Ruiz said.

Like many of the other parents, the pair hopes the short announcements leave a lasting impression.

"I know that hearing their voices on the train brings a certain special little feeling to them, so it's a great thing to be part of," said dad Ray Ruiz.

The Foundry Learning Center hopes to expand the project internationally next year to include London, Berlin and Tokyo.