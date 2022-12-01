Children from families facing adversity treated to superhero shopping spree, courtesy of Nassau police officers

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Some children on Long Island who suffered hardships this year were treated to a shopping spree in Westbury on Thursday with their favorite superheroes.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, young hearts were thumping due to all the excitement.

Emerging from a police SWAT vehicle was Spider-Man, Chewbacca, Superman, Captain America, Black Panther, Batman, and the Flash.

Nassau officers traded in their uniforms for superhero costumes in an annual holiday tradition, a day with the kids.

A 7-year-old named Angie showed McLogan her list consisting of two toys, a shirt, shoes, and something for her brother.

Each child was surprised with a $150 Target gift card to shop 'til they drop with their cop buddies.

A 6-year-old named Jayanna read from her list, with included a necklace and shoes.

"Even at that young age, she has that joy of giving," one officer said.

When asked how he was getting along with his officer, 9-year-old Kervens said, "Pretty good. He's a very funny guy. The thing that's going through my mind is excitement. I just bought my first Bayblade set. I never had one."

The 50 children chosen from Westbury schools come from families who have little extra money to spend on the holidays or who have suffered a personal tragedy.

There were tears of gratitude, explained counselor Kimberly Grinnard.

"This is very impactful for her, that they've been able to shop after going through a fire in the home," Grinnard said.

Bringing presents home was overwhelming for 10-year-old Katie.

"I'm feeling great now that we are back home," she said.

"Thanks to Nassau County Foundation and thanks to all of you for helping us spread the news that Christmas is about giving back," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

"When I'm older, I can work as a police officer. They protect the whole world," 9-year-old Damian said.

"Hopefully, in a couple of years we can get him into the Explorers Program," an officer said.

"I got him a Grinch shirt. He's going to feel happy," little Angie said of her brother.

"This is a chance to mix and connect with the children," said Captain America, aka Sgt. Thomas Iannucci said.

Jason from El Salvador was given his first winter coat.

"It is my first Christmas. I love this," he said, trying it on.

'Tis the season for bonding, sharing and giving.

All of the donors and police officers sponsoring the children did so on their own time, and said they loved every minute.