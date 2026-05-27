3-year-old girl critically hurt after apparent fall from window in Queens

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital Wednesday evening after apparently falling from a window at a Queens building.

Police said officers were sent to a building near Myrtle Avenue and 64th Street in the Glendale section just before 7 p.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a child found injured on the concrete. She's believed to have fallen from a second-floor window.

The little girl was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

"I just receive a call from my sister-in-law and tell me something happened, but I don't believe it. I just want to know what happened to her," said a woman who claimed to be the girl's aunt.

It's unclear if the window was open or whether it had window guards.

Crime tape blocked off a section of the sidewalk as police investigated.

Neighbors said flashing emergency lights and sirens alerted them something was terribly wrong.

"I looked and I saw the girl there. She was prone, unconscious, and there was a lot of people around her giving her aid," witness Jim Gharda said. "Very upsetting, very depressing ... Hopefully things get better."

"A stretcher coming out and there was a little kid on it. I just saw two little feet," one man said.

"We definitely were a little on edge," one neighbor said. "We're gonna all keep her ... in our prayers and hope that everything comes out OK."