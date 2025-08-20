Child plunges from 5th floor window in Brooklyn

Brooklyn mom says son is recovering from surgery after falling from window

A 5-year-old boy had to undergo surgery Wednesday after plunging from a window in Brooklyn.

It happened at around noon at the Nostrand Houses at Avenue V near Batchelder Street.

Mother says she had removed AC unit from window

Mballou Camara told CBS News New York she was home with her three sons Wednesday afternoon when her son Baba went into his bedroom trying to find a toy, opened the window and fell five stories.

"I rushed downstairs screaming, screaming," Camara said.

Authorities said the child landed on a rain-soaked patch of grass.

"He's blessed. He fell on the soft part, and he's lucky it's raining, so all that is soaked and soft," neighbor Sylvia Aponte said.

Good Samaritans Vlad Parts and his wife, Jennifer, rushed over to help, tending to the child until emergency services arrived and rushed him to Maimonides Hospital.

"I yelled because the kid wasn't moving. He started moving a little bit and he was in and out of consciousness, but I didn't hear him speak or anything like that. He could only make a small noise," Parts said. "[Camara] was frantic, holding her kid. She didn't know what to do."

Neighbors say apartments at Sheepshead Bay Houses normally have window guards, but Camara said she had removed an air-conditioning unit from Baba's bedroom window earlier this summer and forgot to call maintenance to replace the guard.

Child suffered broken limbs, brain bleed

Camara said Baba suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and brain bleed, but he responded well to surgery.

"They remove his skull out from his head so to support the brain," Camara said.

She said Baba will need another surgery to replace the removed portion of his skull once the swelling goes down.

Right now, she remains at Baba's bedside, along with her other two sons.

The New York City Department of Health said they are investigating the report of no window guards. Police say there's no criminality involved.