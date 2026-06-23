3 related women indicted in connection to 7-year-old girl's death on Long Island

A woman, her mother and her daughter were all indicted in connection with a little girl's death on Long Island.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced three generations of Bayport women played a role in 7-year-old Jor'Dynn Duncan's death.

Prosecutors say Emily Kelly, 50, abused and tortured Jor'Dynn dating back to January 2025.

Kelly is now facing second-degree murder and other related charges. Her mother, 75-year-old Barbara Renner, was also indicted for second-degree manslaughter. Kelly's daughter, 24-year-old Elyssa Seymore, was indicted for first-degree unlawful imprisonment and other related charges.

The three appeared in court Tuesday morning. They all pleaded not guilty.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney called it a "brutal murder of a defenseless, innocent child who was placed in their care."

"This was not an alleged single act of violence. It was months of alleged systematic cruelty and sadistic abuse, meticulously documented. The child was allegedly left to die while these defendants watched her," a statement read.

What happened to Jor'Dynn Duncan?

Prosecutors said Jor'Dynn was placed in the care of Kelly, who was her incarcerated father's fiancée. Kelly requested to take care of Jor'Dynn starting in December 2024. She gained full custody and guardianship in April 2025.

Investigators say Kelly routinely tied up and tortured Jor'Dynn and documented the abuse on her cellphone with photos and videos.

The district attorney's office said the little girl missed about 40 days of school between January and June 2025. Investigators believe her absences were due to the abuse.

On Dec. 29, 2025, Kelly called 911 to report that Jor'Dynn was in cardiac arrest. She was unconscious when paramedics arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Prosecutors said an autopsy found Jor'Dynn suffered approximately 90 sharp force injuries at the time of her death. The cause of death was determined to be an untreated infection of the wounds.

"We wish we knew"

Jor'Dynn's godmother spoke exclusively with CBS News New York in May.

Alisha Case said Kelly kept her and other loved ones away from the little girl. She said they only saw Jor'Dynn a handful of times during 2025.

"We wish we knew," Case said. "We had a feeling, but so much was hidden, and now we know."

Suffolk County lawmakers called for a full review of the case, since schools are expected to contact Child Protective Services when there are repeated, unexplained absences and warning signs.

Ed Romaine, the county executive, previously said CPS had minimal involvement.

"It's not a failure of CPS, and the child's placement was done by a judge," Romaine said. "As the case is prosecuted, we will act on any information that comes out that suggests to us that improvements can be made."