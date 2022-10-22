FBI offers up to $100,000 for arrest of 1981 Brinks robbery suspect Cheri Laverne Dalton

NYACK, N.Y. -- Forty-one years after the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County, the FBI is offering a reward for up to $100,000 for the arrest of a suspect in the case.

The FBI is looking for Cheri Laverne Dalton in connection with the robbery that took place on Oct. 20, 1981.

The #FBI offers a reward up to $100,000 for info leading to the arrest of Cheri Laverne Dalton, wanted for involvement in an armored car robbery Oct 21, 1981, in Nanuet, NY, in which 2 police officers & 1 security guard were killed, & others were wounded: https://t.co/Mty5Ysmf5G pic.twitter.com/m2hydP5oly — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) October 21, 2022

Two police officers and a Brinks guard were killed when a gang of armed men opened fire on a Brinks truck at the Nanuet National Bank at the Nanuet Mall.

Members of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground robbed the truck of $1.6 million.

David Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison for his role.