FBI offers up to $100,000 for arrest of 1981 Brinks robbery suspect Cheri Laverne Dalton
NYACK, N.Y. -- Forty-one years after the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County, the FBI is offering a reward for up to $100,000 for the arrest of a suspect in the case.
The FBI is looking for Cheri Laverne Dalton in connection with the robbery that took place on Oct. 20, 1981.
Two police officers and a Brinks guard were killed when a gang of armed men opened fire on a Brinks truck at the Nanuet National Bank at the Nanuet Mall.
RELATED STORY: Police, scholars reflect on death of Kathy Boudin, convicted in 1981 Brinks truck robbery and murders in Rockland County
Members of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground robbed the truck of $1.6 million.
David Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison for his role.
