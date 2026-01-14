Manhattan school placed on lockdown after shooting in nearby park

A school in Manhattan was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired in a nearby park.

Police are looking for a suspect.

Fight in Chelsea park ends with shots fired

Police said shots were fired on 17th Street around 2:30 p.m., not far from Lab Middle and High School in Chelsea.

Witnesses told CBS News New York it all started with a fight in the park with a large group of what appeared to be teens, and it wasn't until after the fight was over that it escalated to gunfire.

Richard Melara, a delivery worker, was right across the street when the shots were fired.

"A fight broke out in the park, and it escalated a little bit more. So then once it died down a little bit ... one kid had an ear, bleeding from his left ear. Another one, his nose was bloody," Melara said. "A few couple shots, maybe four or five. A gentleman walking down the block, he's like, 'Oh, it's a real gun, get down.'"

"I was at home and I heard the gunfire, and then when I went to pick up my daughter from school, I saw all the gun shells scattered all over the floor," said Ever Ortiz, who lives in a neighboring building.

Witnesses said as soon as shots rang out, the group began running and bystanders on the block began taking cover, some ducking behind school buses.

Lab Middle and High School placed on lockdown

Lab Middle and High School was put on lockdown shortly after. Students told CBS News New York they heard the gunshots from their classroom and dropped to the floor as teachers raced the halls to ensure everyone's safety.

Parents said they were glad no children were hurt.

Witnesses do not believe the incident involved students from the school, but police have not yet confirmed that information.