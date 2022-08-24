Police continue search for cyclist who struck, killed pedestrian in Chelsea

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by cyclist in Chelsea

The search continues for a bicyclist who struck and killed a pedestrian in Chelsea. Police have released a surveillance picture of the cyclist who mowed down a man on Aug. 11, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a bicyclist who struck and killed a pedestrian in Chelsea.

Police have released a surveillance picture of the cyclist who allegedly struck a man on Aug. 11.

The cyclist is accused of hitting a 44-year-old man while he was in the crosswalk at West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Both were knocked to the ground, but the cyclist got up and took off.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries several days later.