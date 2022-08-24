Watch CBS News
Crime

Police continue search for cyclist who struck, killed pedestrian in Chelsea

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by cyclist in Chelsea
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by cyclist in Chelsea 00:49
A surveillance photo of a cyclist accused of striking a pedestrian, who later died from his injuries.
The search continues for a bicyclist who struck and killed a pedestrian in Chelsea. Police have released a surveillance picture of the cyclist who mowed down a man on Aug. 11, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a bicyclist who struck and killed a pedestrian in Chelsea.

Police have released a surveillance picture of the cyclist who allegedly struck a man on Aug. 11.

READ MORE: Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by cyclist in Chelsea

The cyclist is accused of hitting a 44-year-old man while he was in the crosswalk at West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Both were knocked to the ground, but the cyclist got up and took off.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries several days later.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.