Verona's Chef Cardie is CBS2's first "Community Hero"

VERONA, N.J. -- A New Jersey chef is giving back to his community in a big way.

Charles Mortimer, better known as Chef Cardie, uses his culinary skills to help feed more than 200 families a month at a church kitchen and pantry in Verona.

"It's a labor of love, as you know, and I'm good at what I do, I'm good at what I did, and I've left a mark along the way," he said.

He's the first in a series of community heroes we are highlighting on CBS2.

