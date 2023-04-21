Watch CBS News
Verona's Chef Cardie is CBS2's first "Community Hero"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NJ chef helps feed more than 200 families a month at Verona church
VERONA, N.J. -- A New Jersey chef is giving back to his community in a big way.

Charles Mortimer, better known as Chef Cardie, uses his culinary skills to help feed more than 200 families a month at a church kitchen and pantry in Verona.

"It's a labor of love, as you know, and I'm good at what I do, I'm good at what I did, and I've left a mark along the way," he said.

He's the first in a series of community heroes we are highlighting on CBS2.

Hear about the work he's doing in retirement homes and hospitals, as well as how he's inspiring the next generation of chefs, all coming up Monday, April 24, on CBS2 News at 9 a.m. with Cindy Hsu.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

