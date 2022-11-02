Ceremonial lines painted as NYC prepares for TCS Marathon this weekend

NEW YORK -- New York City is gearing up to welcome 50,000 runners for the TCS Marathon this Sunday.

The ceremonial painting of the lines at the end of the 26.2 mile route took place Wednesday at Central Park.

The route runs through all five boroughs, welcoming runners from all over the world.

Sunday will mark the return of the marathon at its full capacity after being downsized last year and cancelled in 2020.

Good luck to the 50,000+ 🏃🏻‍♂️ of the #TCSNYCMarathon 🥇 this Sunday!



In addition to today’s “marathon blue” line ceremony, our night crew will paint the line in all 5 boroughs and our roadways crews have been checking the route to ensure a smooth run. pic.twitter.com/oMn6ifnegH — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) November 2, 2022

Officials say police will be stationed throughout the route, along with comprehensive screenings and explosive detection teams.

"As usual, however, the NYPD's uniformed presence will be evident wherever one looks this weekend. Our efforts will again include what the public will see and what you will not see," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters Wednesday.

The marathon starts at 8 a.m. Sunday.