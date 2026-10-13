Man accused of killing artist living in NYC's Central Park to be arraigned

A man accused of killing a woman found dead in Central Park is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Jonathan Robles, 36, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Elise Hill. The 63-year-old was an artist who had been living in the park, according to her friends.

The woman was also known as Lee Rogers and Francis Lee Rogers.

She was found inside a gazebo in the ramble near East Drive and 74th Street. Hill suffered head trauma, apparently caused by a wooden stick, according to police sources.

Robles turned himself in and has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

It is unclear what the motive was, but police sources said there was an argument.

Acquaintances of Hill remember her as a fixture in the area.

"She was great. She was really fun to talk to. She knew wildlife. She knew animal behavior. So, it's not she just sat there and painted them. She really knew more than an artist would about these animals, and I found that intriguing and interesting," Joe Lopez said.

Moses Diaz said he constructed her a squirrel out of tinfoil for his birthday.

"She was a great lady," he said.