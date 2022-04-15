Watch CBS News

Caught on video: NYPD officers rescue woman from Central Park Reservoir

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Woman rescued from Central Park Reservoir 01:08

NEW YORK - Dramatic body camera video shows two NYPD officers rescuing a woman from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. 

In a video posted on Twitter, the NYPD says two officers with the Central Park precinct "observed a woman in distress" in the reservoir Tuesday at around 4:21 p.m.

"They quickly jumped into action and helped get her to safety," the NYPD wrote. 

The video shows an officer climbing over the reservoir's fence and removing some of his equipment before swimming out to the woman with a life vest. His partner doled out safety line from the shore. 

The officers were able to pull the woman to safety. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.