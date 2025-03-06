Milling, repaving of Central Park roadways begins mid-March. Map shows where to expect construction

Crews will begin to mill and repave Central Park's six-mile loop this month.

It's part of an upgrade to improve safety and better separate pedestrians from cyclists to prevent crashes, city officials say. The redesign includes expanded running and walking spaces, and modified traffic signals that feature bike symbols.

Roads will not be closed during construction, so cyclists and pedestrians are urged to be cautious when traveling along milled sections of roadways.

Central Park loop 2025 construction schedule

The repaving schedule for the southern section of the Central Park drives, weather permitting. NYC DOT

The first phase of the redesign involves milling and repaving sections of the loop between 96th Street on the West Drive to 90th Street on the East Drive. The northern section of the loop will be repaved in 2026, the New York City Department of Transportation says.

Milling and repaving will begin March 17 and continue through April 28, weather permitting.

Crews will mill roadways on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and pave them on Thursdays and Fridays, DOT officials say.

The construction schedule is as follows:

Week of March 17: West 96th Street to West 90th Street, and Sixth Avenue to Center Drive

Week of March 24: West 90th Street to West 83rd Street, and Grand Army Plaza to East Drive

Week of March 31: West 83rd Street to West 76th Street, and East 64th Street to East 71st Street

Week of April 7: West 76th Street to West 72nd Street, and East 71st Street to Terrace Drive

Week of April 14: West 72nd Street to West 65th Street, and East 72nd Street to East 85th Street

West 72nd Street to West 65th Street, and East 72nd Street to East 85th Street Week of April 28: West 65th Street to Center Drive/Seventh Avenue, and East 85th Street to East 90th Street