Man arrested in connection to wild Long Island car crash that was caught on video

A man accused of crashing a vehicle into the backyard of a Long Island home then leaving the scene earlier this month has been arrested.

Eric Jordan, 26, was taken into custody Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, Suffolk County Police say.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 17.

Video shows driver walk away from rollover crash in Central Islip

Home surveillance video captured the dramatic crash back on March 13.

Police say Jordan went off the road and struck a curb before crashing through a fence on East Chestnut Street.

Video shows the vehicle slamming through one fence, then rolling as it takes down another fence surrounding an in-ground swimming pool in the backyard of a home.

The vehicle finally comes to a rest on its tires at the edge of the pool, the front bumper hanging off into the pool and smoke pouring from under the hood. Pieces of fencing and other debris can be seen in the pool.

Another vehicle is seen pulling up on the street, and several individuals get out and walk into the yard. The driver then gets out of the wrecked vehicle, talks to the other individuals, gets a jacket out of his vehicle and leaves.

Earlier this month, the homeowner told CBS News New York her mother and two children were home at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

She said the pool deck and fencing were destroyed, and the pool needed to be cleaned after oils and gas from the vehicle leaked into the water.

Residents in the area say drivers often speed in their neighborhood.

