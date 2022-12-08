Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, cancels tour

NEW YORK - Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome, or SPS, was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"As you know, I've always been an open book, and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it has been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything I've been going through," she said. "Recently I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people."

Dion said the syndrome has now been identified as the cause of her lengthy health troubles.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, "people with SPS can be too disabled to walk or move, or they are afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a horn, can trigger spasms and falls."

The NIH says treatment can "improve the symptoms of SPS, but will not cure the disorder. Most individuals with SPS have frequent falls and because they lack the normal defensive reflexes; injuries can be severe. With appropriate treatment, the symptoms are usually well controlled. "

Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her "Courage" tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled.

"I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.