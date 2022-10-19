CDC report shows flu-related racial disparities

NEW YORK - New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the disproportionate impacts of influenza on Black and Brown communities. The reasons may be more social than scientific.

Flu cases in the United States have already started to climb, prompting the CDC to raise the alarm.

"The main message is not to be complacent," said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Carla Black. "We've had two mild flu seasons, which actually means that we might be ripe for a severe flu season."

The virus tends to have a greater impact on certain minority populations. Researchers reveal that from 2010 to 2020, 80% more Black people went to the hospital with flu-related complications than white people. Native Americans and Hispanics also had higher hospitalization rates than whites, at 30% and 20%, respectively.

The disparity translates to vaccination rates, which experts can tie to the generational effects of experimentation on the population.

"Due to historic events and systemic racism, I think mistrust and misperception of the vaccine is higher," Black said. "During the first pandemic year, we actually saw an increase in influenza vaccination, perhaps coinciding with people getting COVID vaccine."

CDC partnerships have capitalized on the connection, supporting awareness campaigns and vaccination drives in mobile clinics, churches, workplaces and other community groups across the country, acknowledging the issue goes even deeper.

"What we also saw in the study is that access to care factors, such as having health insurance, having a doctor visit in the past year, having a primary care physician, those things were all associated with higher vaccination coverage," added Black.

Besides the boost of immunity, as we get back to gathering, remember the basics.

"I know people are not wearing masks and social distancing as much anymore," said Black, "but obviously other common hygiene measures. Wash your hands, stay home when you're sick."

Diligence makes a difference.

