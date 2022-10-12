Watch CBS News
CBS2's #BetterTogether Project Green joins Harlem Grown to help winterize their crops

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- We're only a few days away from our next #BetterTogether Project Green event. 

This Saturday, we're heading to Harlem. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock will be there helping Harlem Grown get their crops ready for winter. 

"Project Green is CBS2 News' way of highlight organizations that are dedicated to cleaning up and greening up their communities," Murdock explained. "But it's not just about us highlighting organizations, it's about us being there to get our hands dirty and help in their progress."

Join us from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on West 134th Street. 

