CBS2 teams up with New York Common Pantry to fight food insecurity

NEW YORK - New York has reached a critical level of food insecurity during an already trying economic time for many families. CBS2 community partner, New York Common Pantry, addresses this need with a variety of services.

CBS2 volunteers put together enough produce and packaged goods to provide more than 3,800 meals in just a few hours at the East Harlem pantry on Wednesday, but that addresses just a fraction of the food insecurity New Yorkers face every day.

Hundreds of hungry clients lined up outside for their regularly scheduled appointment for an allotment of fresh food.

"I kind of stopped going to pantries because they were just giving out canned foods and things," said Endra while she waited, "so when I saw this on the news this morning ... I realized I should get out here to get the fresh fruits and vegetables."

Endra appreciates the addition to her home pantry, and her pockets do, too.

"It's very expensive to be vegan, but it's more expensive to be sick," she said.

Benefits go beyond bags of groceries. NYCP's programs offer help with housing, finding public assistance and learning how to cook the food families receive. The organization served more than 6 million meals last year, and there are no signs of slowing down.

"It's gotten higher," NYCP deputy executive director Judy Secon said about the demand. "It's gotten worse since the pandemic. We thought we were seeing large numbers during the pandemic. It's increasing. Inflation, the immigrant crisis have all impacted people's needs."

Organizers rely largely on the country's largest market in Hunts Point for food that may otherwise land in the landfill. This direct access means seasonal offerings that broaden the palate.

"You don't want to just be giving people apples onions and potatoes," Secon said. "We have plantains. We have squash. We have all kinds of good vegetables to give out."

"What they give us today, they won't have tomorrow," said client Richard Berrios. "That's what I love about it."

As more families feel the hunger, the pantry needs more community members to help neighbors how they can, volunteering or donating to fill shelves with food to fill bellies.

"It's really a tough time," Berrios admitted, "and it's great at least somebody is helping every person, so for that, I give thanks to God."

Throughout the month of December, CBS2 is partnering with NYCP to address food insecurity throughout the community. Join us Saturday, Dec. 17, as we collect your donations at NYCP's pantries in East Harlem and Queens, as well as their Bronx warehouse. NYCP reports the most needed items are grains, peanut butter, milk and cereal.

