The cost of a holiday meal is up dramatically this year. The price of turkeys has increased by 23%, and holiday meal staples like eggs, butter, and flour will cost you more.
To help feed our families this holiday season, we have launched #BetterTogether Season of Giving. For this campaign, we partnered with community organizations to raise money, awareness, and food.
Partnership with Community Food Bank of New Jersey
We kick off the month of November with our partners, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.
More than 38 million people in the U.S. are food insecure. Over 650,000 of them live in New Jersey. You can help feed those families with your time, money, or a donation.
CBS New York joins CFBNJ for its 22nd annual turkey drive online and in-person. There are multiple way you can help, including giving to the virtual food drive. Every $1 donated provides three nutritious meals. You can also drop off food during the in-person drive on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 at nearly 70 sites across the state.
They will accept donations of frozen turkeys, roasters, and nonperishable Thanksgiving fixings like canned vegetables, gravy, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, and more.
Join our #BetterTogether Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season.
To learn more about the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and make a donation, volunteer and more, CLICK HERE.