First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/28 Monday afternoon forecast

First Alert Weather: Sunny, cold start 02:40

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but 10+ degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the 30s. 

Tonight we'll see a little extra cloud cover overnight with perhaps a flurry here and there through daybreak. Temperatures rebound tomorrow with highs in the 40s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs near 50. 

Then cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week.

First published on February 28, 2022 / 9:41 AM

