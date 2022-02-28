First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/28 Monday afternoon forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but 10+ degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the 30s.

CBS2

Tonight we'll see a little extra cloud cover overnight with perhaps a flurry here and there through daybreak. Temperatures rebound tomorrow with highs in the 40s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs near 50.

CBS2

Then cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week.