CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, Jennifer McLogan honored at the Folio Awards

NEW YORK -- The Folio Awards returned to Long Island on Friday, honoring the best in news and social media.

We are proud to announced CBS2 won 14 awards, the most of any station in the Tri-State Area.

Our Carolyn Gusoff and Jennifer McLogan each won seven awards, crediting their Long Island crews, Joe Garufi and Frank Maestre.

Carolyn and Jennifer earned the top investigative, political, education and environmental honors.

CBS2's Dick Brennan was among several members of our team who joined them for the event at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.