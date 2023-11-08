CBS New York's Cindy Hsu gets a look at Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards winners

NEW YORK -- In a beauty industry that's expected to generate more than $500 billion this year, it can be difficult to figure out which products work best for you.

CBS New York's Cindy Hsu took a closer look at the just-announced winners of the Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards.

She had a chance to attend the CEW luncheon, where the year's most innovative products across 35 categories were awarded. They're chosen by industry insiders who know beauty's best.

Hsu spoke with CEW's Chief Content Officer Amy Synnott in the studio about the winners.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.