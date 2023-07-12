CBS New York Investigates: Car thefts in NYC up 350% since this time in 2019

NYPD rolling out new initiatives to stop spike in car thefts

NEW YORK -- There is a new warning for car owners. Motor vehicle thefts are up across New York City.

Police say they're up 350% compared to 2019 and 18% over last year.

And as CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas found out, the NYPD is cracking down on these crimes in two particular areas.

Police say, just about a week ago, the driver of a stolen Hyundai ran a red light and collided with another car near East 179th Street and Audobon Avenue.

Two passengers in the stolen car, just 15 and 17 years old, died.

It was the exact kind of tragedy that Det. Tom Kelly of the NYPD Auto Crime Unit warned of in an interview with CBS New York just four days before the crash.

"On top of what they might do with a car, they're just kids who don't know how to drive a car. They're gonna hurt themselves. They're gonna hurt somebody else," Kelly said.

And months ago, the mayor and NYPD commissioner held a news conference on their concerns about the Kia Boyz TikTok challenge, where kids use videos to show off how they exploit vulnerabilities in Kias and Hyundais to hot wire the cars and take them on dangerous joy rides.

"They're able to manipulate the switch," Kelly said.

The NYPD says the thefts of those kinds of cars are why motor vehicle thefts are still going up across the city.

When asked how many cases are on his desk at any given time, Kelly said, "They come in waves. It could be anywhere from 10 to 30."

He was then asked to compare the case load to a few years ago.

"There's definitely more now, I would say," Kelly said.

Now Det. Kelly is about to get some more help. The NYPD says the biggest increases in car thefts are in the the Bronx and the north side of Queens. So now the department will launch a new unit, with new investigators, that will specifically handle car thefts in those two areas.

"We're gonna put some new white shield, newly minted detectives in the Detective Squad, and they're gonna start investigating cases for the local DA to present the best case for those stolen car perps, the recidivists," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Police are also concerned about the thefts of Hondas, like one that was broken into and then stolen last month in South Ozone Park in just about 90 seconds.

"This is a game of speed. Nobody wants to get caught red handed stealing a car. They'd like to be in and out as fast as possible," Kelly said.

READ MORE: Kia and Hyundai owners who had their cars stolen can get settlement money

That's why in addition to the new investigators, the NYPD has been giving out steering wheel locks to some Kia, Hyundai and Honda drivers.

Kia and Hyundai say they've also been working to get free locks to owners.

"It's an old school solution to a new problem," Kelly said.

But police have also been giving away new school tools -- tracking devices like Apple AirTags.

"Were just gonna hide the AirTag somewhere," Kelly said.

So if the cars do get stolen, detectives will hopefully know where to find them.

"We want to solve 100% of the crimes, if we could," Kelly said.

Police said they later found that stolen Honda parked in the Bronx because the owner left an AirTag inside.

Now they're looking for whoever stole it, and a new group of investigators might soon be looking, too.

Police hope to find that thief before tragedy finds them.

The NYPD, Kia and Hyundai are all encouraging eligible owners of those cars to upgrade their security software.

For more information on how to do that, please click here and here.