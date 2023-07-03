2 dead, 4 injured in Washington Heights crash involving stolen car

NEW YORK - Two people are dead and four injured after a crash in Washington Heights Monday morning.

Police said a Hyundai that had been reported stolen was going north on Audubon Avenue when it crashed with a Jeep heading west on 179th Street.

The Hyundai overturned with five people inside. Two of them died. The other three were hospitalized - one of them is in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Neighbors are placing flowers and candles nearby.

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom around 6:45 a.m. at Audubon Avenue and West 179th Street. Witnesses also said they saw the Hyundai driving erratically up and down the street.

"Running real fast, back and forth," one person said.

"Going too fast, took this red light, and got T-boned," said another.

"They cut off the roof so they could get the other two people out. I saw them try to save two lives. My heart hurts," one witness said.

"We saw more people from the ambulance try to help take out the driver of the car. They were trying to save that life," a witness said.