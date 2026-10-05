2 face sentencing on fed charges in shooting off-duty CBP officer in NYC's Fort Washington Park

Two men who were convicted on federal charges connected to the July 2025 shooting of an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in New York City face sentencing Monday.

Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez and Christhian Aybar-Berroa were convicted federally of possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.

The two still face a host of state charges, including assault, attempted robbery, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. Mora Nunez, the alleged shooter, also faces attempted murder charges. They'll be back in state court to face those charges in November.

Monday morning, dozens of agents packed a courtroom in Lower Manhattan for their sentencing on federal charges.

Police said the off-duty CBP officer was sitting with a friend near the Little Red Lighthouse at Fort Washington Park just before midnight on July 19, 2025, when the two were approached by Mora Nunez and Aybar-Berroa, who were riding a moped.

"One male dismounted the scooter, displayed a firearm and approached the two who were just trying to enjoy the city, like so many of us do during the hot evening hour," former Mayor Eric Adams said after the shooting.

Authorities said Mora Nunez shot the off-duty officer in the face and forearm, but the officer managed to return fire, hitting Mora Nunez in the leg and the groin.

The Department of Homeland Security said Mora Nunez and Aybar-Berroa were both in the country illegally and had criminal records at the time of the shooting. Authorities said the shooting was part of a "violent robbery spree."

Authorities alleged that the two robbed another woman of her cellphone earlier that evening.