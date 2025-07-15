CBIZ Workplace Challenge set for Jones Beach on Aug. 5, 2025

The CBIZ Workplace Challenge - formerly known as the Marcum Workplace Challenge - is returning to Jones Bearch on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The 3.5 run-walk for charity is a annual summer gathering for Long Island businesses for a good cause.

The challenge has raised more than $1.4 million for the charity beneficiaries, including the Long Island Children's Museum, the Chidren's Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares - The Harry Chapin Food Bank and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Teams are welcomed from companies, organizations and government agencies. Friends and family are encouraged to participate. Keep in mind, though, there's no day-of registration - registration needs to be completed in advance. The last day to register is Aug. 4.

The race begins at 7 p.m., but click here for a complete schedule of the day's events, as well as a map of the course. Spectators are welcome. Click here for the answers to some frequently asked questions.