BetterTogether: Marcum Workplace Challenge raising money for local charities on Long Island

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- Hundreds of people will line up for charity Tuesday at Jones Beach on Long Island.

CBS New York is a proud partner of The Marcum Workplace Challenge under our #BetterTogether campaign.

Marcum is Long Island's largest accounting firm, and so far, the annual race has raised more than $1.2 million for local charities.

The event also brings together Long Island's many businesses and government agencies, all registering as teams for the 3.5 mile run and walk.

We spoke with Marcum Workplace Challenge Director Mindy Davidson, Marcum's Chief Human Resource Officer Molly Crane and Long Island Cares President and CEO Paule Pachter for more on what to expect tomorrow.

Crane will be participating in the race, and Long Island Cares is one of the charities benefiting from the fundraiser.

