Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn robbery pattern suspects caught on video 00:51

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn

658-22-robbery-pattern-83-pct-02-27-22-incident.jpg
NYPD

At least one of the incidents was caught on video. 

Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. 

Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 18, 2022 / 11:34 AM

